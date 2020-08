Hundreds of wildebeest cross the river in the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya, 7 August 2020. EFE/Patricia Martínez

A herd of wildebeest cross the river in the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya, 7 August 2020. EFE/Patricia Martínez

A wildebeest jumps into the river in the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya, 7 August 2020. EFE/Patricia Martínez

Far away from the horror of the coronavirus pandemic, one and a half million wildebeest gather on the banks of Kenya’s Mara River, poised for the annual leap of faith toward pastures new.

One of the greatest spectacles in the natural world, the annual migration of wildebeest, zebra and gazelles from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in southern Kenya normally serves as a popular tourist attraction. EFE-EPA

