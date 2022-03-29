Global powers and giant corporations betrayed the promise of a “fair recovery” from the Covid-19 pandemic and have driven a “deeper global inequality,” Amnesty International said Tuesday.
“Wealthy states colluded with corporate giants in 2021 to dupe people with empty slogans and false promises of a fair recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, in what amounts to one of the greatest betrayals of our times,” AI said in a statement after publishing its annual assessment of human rights around the world. EFE
int-mp/ks