US President Joe Biden greets a COVID-19 vaccine recipient as he visits a Veterans Affairs (VA) COVID-19 vaccination center in Washington, DC, USA, on 08 March 2021.EFE/EPA/FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

A woman receives a Pfizer Covid-19 Corona virus vaccination from a mobile team of health workers at the Masiphumelele Community Center, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NIC BOTHMA

A woman receives a Pfizer Covid-19 Corona virus vaccination from a mobile team of health workers at the Masiphumelele Community Center, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 September 2021.

Global powers and giant corporations betrayed the promise of a “fair recovery” from the Covid-19 pandemic and have driven a “deeper global inequality,” Amnesty International said Tuesday.

“Wealthy states colluded with corporate giants in 2021 to dupe people with empty slogans and false promises of a fair recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, in what amounts to one of the greatest betrayals of our times,” AI said in a statement after publishing its annual assessment of human rights around the world. EFE

