When Walter Mastroluca arrived in Japan a little over four months ago, he never imagined he would be stranded in a country known to be one of the most expensive places to live amid an uncertainty looming over his return to home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old Italian arrived with his bicycle in late January and was to leave on Mar.18 for South Korea.EFE-EPA

mra/sk/ssk