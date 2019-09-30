Pakistani spectators enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani spectators arrive at national cricket stadium to enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani spectators arrive at national cricket stadium to enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani spectators arrive at national cricket stadium to enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani spectators arrive at national cricket stadium to enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani spectators arrive at national cricket stadium to enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistani spectators arrive at national cricket stadium to enjoy the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER