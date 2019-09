A Kashmiri man fishing on water of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sep.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri woman rows a boat near polluted water of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sep.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on polluted water of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sep.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on polluted water of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sep.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The idyllic Dal Lake in India-administered Kashmir has become a forgotten victim of a renewed turmoil triggered by the Central government’s move of stripping the disputed Himalayan region of its semi-autonomous status last month.

One of the main touristic attractions in Srinagar, Kashmir’s main city, the fabled lake appears strangled by growing piles of duckweed, water ferns, and algae.