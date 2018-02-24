Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (R) gives his team a 2-0 lead against Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco (C) during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez (L) after giving his team a 3-0 lead during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (R) in action against Alaves defender Victor Laguardia (L) during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (L) gives his team a 4-0 lead from the penalty spot against Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco (R) during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after giving his team a 3-0 lead during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alaves 4-0 here Saturday in the 25th round of La Liga thanks to a pair of goals by superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal and two assists by Karim Benzema.

Cristiano scored the opening goal for the defending champions shortly before the end of the first half at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Gareth Bale made it 2-0 just after the intermission, while Cristiano struck again with the Blancos' third goal in the 61st minute and Karim Benzema put the finishing touch on the victory when he converted a penalty in the 89th minute.

Real Madrid strengthened its grip on third place with the home win and now has 51 points, just four behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, which takes on Sevilla on Sunday.

Alaves, which suffered its 15th defeat this season, is in 16th place with 28 points.

Unbeaten FC Barcelona, which will host Girona later on Saturday, is on top of the La Liga table with 62 points with 14 games remaining on its schedule.