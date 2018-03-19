Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off with the ball after scoring four goals against Girona during a La Liga match on Sunday, March 18, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lashed out Monday at what he called "fake news" about the tax evasion charges he faces in Spain.

"Don't try to spoil the beautiful moment I'm living through with fake news," the Portuguese international said in a post on Instagram, adding in English, "Life is good. Blessed."

A day after Ronaldo scored four goals for the Blancos in a 6-3 win over Girona, Madrid newspaper El Mundo reported Monday that Spain's tax agency rejected a cash offer from the player to avoid criminal prosecution.

Authorities say Ronaldo owes €14.7 million ($18.1 million) in taxes.

The tax agency told Ronaldo's attorneys that they are determined to bring criminal charges, according to El Mundo.

Choclan Montalvo, the prestigious law firm representing Ronaldo in this matter, declined to confirm that their client is in negotiations with the tax agency.

The star, his financial advisers and his lawyers say that he never intended to evade taxes and they attribute the dispute to a difference in interpretation of tax law and regulation.