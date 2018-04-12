Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic (right) scores against Real Madrid in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, April 11, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. EPA-EFA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the ball before taking a penalty against Juventus during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, April 11, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Referee Michael Oliver shows Gianluigi Buffon (in black) a red card after the Juventus goalkeeper protested the awarding of a penalty to Real Madrid in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, April 11, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic (right) and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal go up for a ball during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, April 11, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Juventus in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, April 11, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 97th minute here Wednesday to give Real Madrid a 4-3 aggregate triumph over Juventus in their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The joy of the Blancos faithful at the Santiago Bernabeu was mixed with relief after seeing their heroes blow a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

Virtually nobody thought Juve had a chance of overcoming that deficit against a Real Madrid side in pursuit of their third consecutive Champions League crown.

But Juventus, inspired by AS Roma's giant-killing performance on Tuesday to eliminate Barcelona from the competition, were determined not to go quietly.

Unsettled on the backline due to the absence of the suspended Sergio Ramos, the Blancos conceded a goal in the 2nd minute, when Mario Mandzukic fired home on a cross from Sami Khedira.

The visitors would have a second three minutes later if Gonzalo Higuain hadn't wasted a golden opportunity in front of the net, much as he did in last season's Champions League final between the same two clubs.

Real Madrid regrouped and began to get chances, but 40-year-old keeper Gianluigi Buffon stopped efforts by Isco Alarcon - twice - and Gareth Bale.

Just as the Blancos began to feel more comfortable, Mandzukic struck again, beating keeper Keylor Navas with a header to bring Juventus within one goal on aggregate.

The closest Real Madrid came to scoring in the first half was a shot in the final seconds by Rafael Varane that hit the cross-bar.

Blancos coach Zinedane Zidane started the second half with a double-substitution, replacing Bale with Lucas Vazquez and opting for Marco Asensio over Casemiro.

While the changes resulted in more possession for the hosts, the Bernabeu remained on edge and the apprehension was borne out at the hour mark, as a Navas blunder set up Blaise Matuidi to level the aggregate score at 3-3.

The home side continued to struggle on offense and when they did breach the Bianconeri wall, Buffon was always there to dispel the danger, making an outstanding stop against Ronaldo.

The match looked destined for extra time until Juve's Medhi Benatia brought down Vazquez in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

An enraged Buffon lost his head and the protest earned him a red card. The crowd at the Bernabeu, perhaps remembering the ovation Juve fans gave Ronaldo after his spectacular goal in the first leg, cheered the Italian great as he walked off the pitch.

With substitute keeper Wojciech Szczesny on the goal line, Ronaldo sent a blast into the top corner to win the tie for Real Madrid with his 15th goal of the current Champions League campaign.

The Portugal international set another new record, becoming the first to score in 11 straight Champions League matches.