Croatia's national soccer team player Ivan Rakitic takes part in a press conference at the Martinez Valero stadium, in Elche, Alicante, Spain, 10 September 2018. Croatia will face Spain tomorrow in the second match of the League of Nations. EPA-EFE/Morell

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic said here Monday that there is no better rival than Spain for his 100th international match.

"I can't believe it," he said in Elche ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash. "I'm happy and proud of having reached this figure. One cannot choose a better rival than Spain for this match."

The FC Barcelona stalwart praised his former coach, Luis Enrique Martinez - who left Barca to take charge of the Spanish national side - saying that he is one of the "world's most complete" coaches.

Rakitic said that Barcelona teammate Leo Messi "is the best player in history," while adding that Croatia teammate Luka Modric "deserves all the awards" he has received.

It was Rakitic's latest attempt to address the controversy over UEFA's decision to name Modric - who led Croatia to the World Cup final - as men's player of the year over the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rakitic said he saw Spain as the favorite to win the inaugural Nations League competition, despite La Roja's surprise early exit from the World Cup.