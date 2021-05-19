Two women taste their cocktails named after COVID-19 vaccines at Roots bar in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 May 2021 (Issued 19 May 2021).EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A customer tastes his cocktail named after COVID-19 vaccines at Roots bar in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 May 2021 (Issued 19 May 2021). EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A barman prepares a cocktail named after a COVID-19 vaccine at Roots bar in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 May 2021 (Issued 19 May 2021).EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Tomislav Perko shows cocktails named after COVID-19 vaccines at Roots bar in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 May 2021 (Issued 19 May 2021). EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A barman gives a stamp with vaccination to customers after consuming cocktail named after COVID-19 vaccines at Roots bar in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 May 2021 (Issued 19 May 2021). EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Pfizerr, Monderna, Astra Zenecca and Sputnjik 6, what seem to be misspelled Covid-19 vaccines, are in fact some of the latest cocktails on offer at a Croatian bar

Tomislav Perko, owner of the Roots juice and cocktail bar in the heart of Zagreb, told Efe the idea came while having drinks with colleagues.

"We were drinking 'Penicilline' (a well-known cocktail offered in many bars around the world) and someone said: 'Why don't we drink Pfizer or something similar'," Perko said.

Inspired by the four of the most common coronavirus vaccines, each cocktail has an ingredient related to the origin of the Covid-19 jab.

"The base alcohol in each cocktail is from the country in which the vaccine is produced," Perko explained.

The Pfizerr cocktail, inspired by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partners BioNTech, blends American whiskey and German Jägermeister.

Of course, vodka is the base ingredient for the Sputnjik 6 cocktail — inspired by Russia’s Sputnik V — while gin is the star in the Astra Zenecca cocktail, inspired by the Swedish-British consortium AstraZeneca.