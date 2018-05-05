British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda Castrol Team in action during a free practice session ahead of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, southern Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow (C) of the LCR Honda Castrol Team reacts after securing pole position in the final round of qualifying for the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

Britain's Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) on Saturday won pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, after clocking the fastest time in the second MotoGP qualifying session.

Crutchlow's fastest lap around the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit was one minute and 37.653 seconds, coming in 0.259 seconds ahead of Spain's Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda), followed by France's Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3).

The defending MotoGP champion, Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), came in fifth, while the current championship leader and fastest in the first qualifying session, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), finished eighth.