Cruz Azul's Elias Hernandez celebrates after scoring a goal against Monterrey during the final of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's biannual cup competition. The match was played at Monterrey's home ground - BBVA Bancomer Stadium - in Guadalupe, Mexico, on Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Women in the Halloween spirit attend the final of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's biannual cup competition. Cruz Azul defeated Monterrey 2-0 in the championship match, played at BBVA Bancomer Stadiumi n Guadalupe, Mexico, on Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Cruz Azul players Adrian Aldrete (L), Antonio Sanchez (C) and Igor Lichnovsy (R) celebrate with the cup after defeating Monterrey in the final of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's biannual cup competition. Cruz Azul came out on top 2-0 in the match, which was played on Oct. 31, 2018, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Cruz Azul head coach Pedro Caixinha (C) celebrates with the cup after his side defeated Monterrey in the final of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's biannual cup competition. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Cruz Azul has defeated Monterrey 2-0 to win the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's biannual cup competition.

Monterrey had a slight edge in possession in the first half of Wednesday night's single-leg final, played at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in this northern city in front of nearly 50,000 people.

But for the most part the hosts were unable to leverage that advantage to put Cruz Azul net minder Guillermo Allison under pressure.

Instead, the visitors went ahead in the 34th minute on a goal by midfielder Elias Hernandez, who fired a right-footed blast from inside the area that defender Jose Maria Basanta tried to clear but instead sent into the back of the net.

Defender Adrian Aldrete had set up the play by sending in a cross from the left side that Monterrey goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo batted directly to Hernandez.

The Mexico City side then benefited from a substitution after the intermission, as Martin Cauteruccio gave the visitors a 2-0 lead just seven minutes into the second half.

The Uruguayan forward merely had to tap the ball into an empty net after Hernandez received a through ball on the left side of the box from midfielder Roberto Alvarado and threaded a pass between Carrizo and a defender.

Monterrey tried to launch a comeback, but Cruz Azul was well-positioned in defense and snuffed out all of its opponent's attacking forays.

Midfielder Jesus Gallardo attempted a long-range blast for Monterrey in the 70th minute, while Spanish winger Edgar Mendez and Cauteruccio both were unable to convert chances to extend Cruz Azul's lead a few minutes later.

With four Copa MX titles (1969, 1997, Clausura 2013 and Apertura 2018), Cruz Azul has the second most along with Guadalajara, Atlas and Necaxa.

Leon, Puebla and Club America share the record with five championships apiece.