A symbolic Bitcoin is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany, 27 December 2017. Wild swings in the price of bitcoin took a pause, after it temporarily dropped to 10,800 US dollar. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

An Iranian woman talks with her cellphone in front of an exchanges shop, as some exchange shops bring back their rate board after some month of crises with government, in Tehran, Iran, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Interest in digital currencies has skyrocketed in Iran despite the obstacles the government has placed on the sector amid international sanctions and a deep economic crisis.

The surge in "mining farms" in Iran, as well as a growing interest in digital transactions that do not require intermediaries, has forced the government to reverse its two-year veto on cryptocurrency transactions.