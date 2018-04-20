Crystal Palace supporters celebrate the victory after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, Mar 29, 2014. EFE-EPA (FILE) /FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

South London's Croydon Council gave Premier League side Crystal Palace Football Club its approval on Friday to go ahead with the redevelopment of its home grounds, Selhurst Park, and convert it into a state-of-the-art soccer-coliseum with a capacity for over 34,000 spectators.

The 112-year-old squad will provide between 75 and 100 million pounds ($105-140 million) to rebuild its vintage stadium, inaugurated in 1924 and rebuilt twice, in 1969 and 1994, which currently has a capacity for around 26,000 spectators.

Steve Parish, president of the "Eagles, said in a statement: “I am absolutely delighted that Croydon Council has backed our plans for Selhurst Park".

"This project will not only transform the stadium, which has been our home since 1924, but it will also have a positive impact on the South London community," he added.

After Croydon Council's approval, Palace must refer the project to London City Hall, who must also give its approval before heavy construction equipment can move onto the stadium premises.

CPFC's stadium's new design includes a modern five-story spectators stand and a façade built entirely of glass boasting a massive rendition of the team's "Eagle" crest.

Its architectural project was commissioned to KSS architects, also responsible for rebuilding other historic English stadiums such as Anfield, Twickenham, and Wimbledon.

In the event that London City Hall, currently presided by Labour's Sadiq Khan, also gives its approval, major construction work on site is due to start as soon as the 2018-2019 football season is over and are expected to last around three years with a completion horizon set for the 2021/2022 soccer season.