Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (R) celebrates with team mate Alex Iwobi after Arsenal scored their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic celebrates after scoring his second penalty spot kick during the English Premier League soccer match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a 2-2 tie on Sunday in the Premier League thanks to a brace from Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic, which ended Arsenal's winning streak at seven matches in the English league and 11 in all competitions.

The last time Arsenal won 12 straight games was in 2007 when French coach Arsene Wenger was still at the helm, a record that Spanish coach Unai Emery has been unable to match.

As happened in the previous English league match against Leicester City, Arsenal was the first side to concede a goal, however the Gunners could not bounce back this time and secure the three points in the league table.

Arsenal went to the break down 1-0, after Milivojevic successfully converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time.

Early in the second half, Arsenal scored twice in a five-minute stretch, with Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka netting the equalizer in the 51st minute and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking the lead in the 56th minute.

In the 83rd minute, the referee whistled for another penalty kick for Crystal Palace, and Milivojevic managed to put the ball home a second time.

Arsenal provisionally holds fourth place in the Premier League standings with 22 points, while Crystal Palace is in 14th place with eight.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, England midfielder Ross Barkley led Chelsea to rout host Burnley 4-0, scoring once and giving two assists to Spain striker Alvaro Morata and Brazil winger Willian.

Morata opened the scoring 22 minutes into the game and the Blues finished the first half with a 1-0 lead.

After the break, Barkley doubled Chelsea's lead in the 57th minute, while Willian made it 3-0 five minutes later, and substitute midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek drove home the big win in stoppage time.

Chelsea provisionally moved up to the second spot in the standings with 24 points, pending the Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City clash on Monday.

Meanwhile, Burnley moved down to 15th place of the table with eight points.