Leicester City players celebrate after teammate Jamie Vardy (C) scored against Chelsea during an English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones react after an English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during an English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during an English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Crystal Palace went on the road and stunned Manchester City 3-2 Saturday in Premier League Matchday 18 action at Etihad Stadium.

City's loss means that Liverpool's lead at the top of the table remains at four points.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for the Citizens three minutes before the half-hour mark when he headed home an assist from Fabian Delph.

The visitors, however, responded with two consecutive goals: one by Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp in the 33rd minute and another by English winger Andros Townsend just two minutes later.

After the intermission, Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic extended the Eagles' lead to 3-1 on a successful penalty attempt in minute 51.

Belgian substitute Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back for City five minutes before second-half stoppage time, but that goal proved too little too late.

The defending Premier League champions (44 points), who lost for just the second time this season, could see their lead over third-placed Tottenham shrink to two points if the Spurs defeat Everton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace (18 points) moved up to 14th place in the standings.

League-leading Liverpool, for their part, have 48 points and remain undefeated this season.

Elsewhere in England's top league, Chelsea were handed their third defeat of the season - and first at home - in a 1-0 loss to visiting Leicester City; English striker Jamie Vardy netted the winner in the 51st minute.

With the win, the Foxes have provisionally climbed into the ninth spot in the standings with 25 points, while Chelsea remain in fourth place with 37 points.

In other Premier League action Saturday, Watford claimed a 2-0 away win over West Ham United to provisionally move into the sixth spot with 27 points, while the Hammers fell to 12th with 24 points.

English striker Troy Deeney and Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu scored for Watford in the 30th and 87th minutes, respectively.

In other action, Bournemouth earned a 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Fulham played to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park stadium, while Huddersfield Town was handed a 3-1 home defeat by Southampton.