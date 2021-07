Thousands of people attend a pro-government rally in Havana attended by former president Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel a week after massive protest marches shook the island. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel addresses a pro-government rally participates in an act of support for the revolution today, in Havana (Cuba). EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban-Americans participate in a demonstration to show support for protesters in Cuba, in front of the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida, USA, 17 July 2021. Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Cuba on 11 July to protests the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, as well as shortages of commodities on the island. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Hundrerds of Cubans living in exile protest against Cuban gov't outside US White House

Thousands of people rallied in the Cuban streets on Saturday in a pro-government march days after widespread protests rocked the communist regime amid an unprecedented economic and health crises on the island.

Cubans living in exile in the United States poured out on the roads in solidarity with the anti-government protesters in Cuba, complaining that their brethren were struggling with food and medical care due to Covid-19. EFE