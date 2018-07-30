Venezuelan Robeilys Peinado competes in pole vault during athletics at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Cuban Yarisley Silva competes in pole vault during athletics at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Cuba's Yarisley Silva, Olympic silver medalist in London 2012, beat Venezuela's Robeilys Peinado to win the women's pole vault gold at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games on Sunday in Barranquilla, Colombia.

With a jump of 4.70 meters (15.42 feet), the Cuban beat her own games record of 4.60 meters, which she had set four years ago when she won the gold at the Veracruz Games.

Peinado reached a mark of 4.50 meters, while another Cuban Lisa Solomon took the bronze, clocking a personal best of 4.10 meters.

Other participants included Colombia's Katherine Castillo, Puerto Rico's Yaritza Diaz, Venezuela's Carmen Villanueva, Salvadorean Andrea Velasco and Mexico's Tiziana Ruiz and Carmelita Correa.