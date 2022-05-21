From her tablet, 12-year-old Bryana Alfonso puts a mechanically animated doll through its paces using software she learned to write at a Youth Computation Club in the Cuban capital.
The doll turns its head left and right, moves it arms, and even speaks on command from Bryana, whose accomplishment has brought her two national robotics awards.
"Barbara has components that allow it to carry out actions. Two Bluetooth modules: one to control it from the app and another connected to a prosthesis," the young inventor tells Efe at the Club in Havana's Vibora Park neighborhood.