Abel Robago poses next to the robot he created at a Youth Computation Club in Havana on 18 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Bryana Alfonso demonstrates the robot she created at a Youth Computation Club in Havana on 18 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

National robotics award winners Abel Robago (L) and Bryana Alfonso (C) pose with engineer/entrepreneur Francisco Garcia at a Youth Computation Club in Havana on 18 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

From her tablet, 12-year-old Bryana Alfonso puts a mechanically animated doll through its paces using software she learned to write at a Youth Computation Club in the Cuban capital.

The doll turns its head left and right, moves it arms, and even speaks on command from Bryana, whose accomplishment has brought her two national robotics awards.

"Barbara has components that allow it to carry out actions. Two Bluetooth modules: one to control it from the app and another connected to a prosthesis," the young inventor tells Efe at the Club in Havana's Vibora Park neighborhood.