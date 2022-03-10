Hundreds gathered here Wednesday outside the Panamanian Embassy to protest Panama's decision to require transit visas for Cubans intending to travel to the United States via the Central American nation.
The measure took effect just a day after it was announced in Panama's official gazette and many in the crowd had tickets in their hands for Wednesday flights from Havana to Panama City.
Would-be travelers must apply for a visa at least 15 days ahead of their trip and the fee is $50, roughly twice the median monthly wage in Cuba.