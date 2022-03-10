Cubans gather outside the Panamanian Embassy in Havana on 9 March 2022 after the Central American country imposed a visa requirement on travelers from Cuba. EFE/Yander Zamora

A man displays his passport to enter the Panamanian Embassy in Havana on 9 March 2022 after the Central American country imposed a visa requirement on travelers from Cuba. EFE/Yander Zamora Un hombre muestra hoy su pasaporte cubano y otros documentos para entrar a la Embajada de Panamá, tras la medida que impone la necesidad de un visado de tránsito para todos los cubanos que entren a ese país, en La Habana (Cuba). EFE/Yander Zamora

Hundreds gathered here Wednesday outside the Panamanian Embassy to protest Panama's decision to require transit visas for Cubans intending to travel to the United States via the Central American nation.

The measure took effect just a day after it was announced in Panama's official gazette and many in the crowd had tickets in their hands for Wednesday flights from Havana to Panama City.

Would-be travelers must apply for a visa at least 15 days ahead of their trip and the fee is $50, roughly twice the median monthly wage in Cuba.