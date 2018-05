Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in action during his men's singles first round match against US player Jack Sock at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

US player Jack Sock in action during his men's singles first round match against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Uruguayan tnnis player Pablo Cuevas in action against US Jack Sock during their game at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Unseeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay on Tuesday upset 12th-seed Jack Sock of the United States 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Cuevas, world No. 47, needed two hours and 27 minutes to overcome Sock, world No. 15.

The Uruguayan is set to play the second round against the winner of the match between Germany's Peter Gojowczyk and Spain's Albert Ramos Viñolas.