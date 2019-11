People work at The Bookworm cafe-bookshop, a few days before its closing, in Beijing, China, Nov. 15, 2019 (issued Nov. 20, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

It started out as a modest bookstore and ended up becoming an oasis of freedom, frequented by writers and bookworms who came to discuss issues that, at times, were not politically correct.

But almost 20 years after it was established, The Bookworm has been forced to close its doors. EFE-EPA