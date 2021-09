Staff members prepare instant noodles for visitors at 'My Cup Noodles Factory' of the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, 15 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Instant noodles packages are displayed in the Instant Noodles History Cube at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, 15 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A young couple take selfies in the 'Instant Noodles History Cube' at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, 15 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Exactly half a century ago, Japanese entrepreneur Momofuku Ando invented an instant dish which could be eaten in its own packaging container after just adding hot water, forever revolutionizing the food industry, as millions of packets of the products continue to be sold daily.

The preparation was first marketed as cup noodles on Sep. 18, 1971, and went on to become Ando's biggest achievement as part of his quest to mass produce affordable and easy-to-eat food in post-war Japan. EFE

