Spanish National Soccer Team's head coach, Julen Lopetegui (L), and his predecessor Vicente del Bosque (R) leave Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

The current and former coaches of Spain's national soccer team testified Friday before the National Court amid a corruption probe focused on the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Judge Santiago Pedraz subpoenaed Julen Lopetegui and predecessor Vicente Del Bosque to ask them about possible financial irregularities in connection with friendly matches played by the squad during the period 2008-2017.

Spanish prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption, forgery, criminal mismanagement, and misappropriation of funds.

Lopetegui and Del Bosque were accompanied to court by the RFEF's legal counsel and left after the session without making any comments to the press.