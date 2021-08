The flags of Turkey and the de facto state of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus wave from the front of the lyceum in the Varosha neighbourhood in Famagusta, Cyprus, 30 July 2021. EFE/SERGIO VACCARO

Abandoned buildings and hotels by the beach in Varosha, Famagusta, sealed off by the Turkish military since 1974, in Cyprus, 30 July 2021. EFE/SERGIO VACCARO

“It’s surreal! Like I am part of a Salvador Dali painting,” says Alexandra, having wandered for hours through the Varosha neighbourhood, a ghost town in the Cypriot city of Famagusta, now partially opened after being sealed off behind barbed wire for 47 years.

“The clock froze in August 1974 during the war. The Turkish soldiers, they forced us to leave and abandon our lives. Today, the clock is melting,” says the Greek Cypriot, who was 8 years old at the time. EFE

fl/lv/mp