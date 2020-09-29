The Czech Republic’s world famous beer has for centuries been one of the country’s major cultural attractions, an industry that flourished despite world wars, occupation by an invading army and decades of communism, all the while barely losing a drop in sales.
But all that has changed with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely dented Czech beer profits as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the deadly disease, including the closure of bars and restaurants, have taken a heavy toll, brewers say.
Between March and June, when authorities imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, Czechia’s beer industry reported losses of almost five billion Czech Koruna ($215 million), the Czech Beer and Malt Association said last month. EPA-EFE
