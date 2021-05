Owner of art agency Frantisek Zemjanek (R) delivers food to customer, in Prague, Czech Republic, 14 May 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Conductor Martin Sanda (L) and members of Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague play at rehearsal, in Prague, Czech Republic, 08 April 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Music advertisement placards hang on wall as conductor Martin Sanda and members of Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague play during a rehearsal, in Prague, Czech Republic, 08 April 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Conductor Martin Sanda and members of Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague play at rehearsal, in Prague, Czech Republic, 08 April 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Conductor Martin Sanda carries a box with milk to his car as he delivers goods to a customer, in Prague, Czech Republic, 13 May 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Conductor Martin Sanda holds a payment terminal as he delivers good to customer, in Prague, Czech Republic, 13 May 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Conductor Martin Sanda carries boxes with food to his car as he delivers goods to a customer, in Prague, Czech Republic, 13 May 2021 (issued 21 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague — one of Czechia’s most prominent musical ensembles — has had to hone its business acumen by delving into the home delivery market to survive the pandemic, which shut concert halls’ doors and left Prague’s tourist sites deserted.

Founded by director Martin Sanda in 2000, the 70-strong orchestra undertakes roughly 250 concerts a year — many abroad — and has toured with the likes of Michael Bublé, José Carreras and Deep Purple.EFE

