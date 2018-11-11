American Sofia Kenin in action against the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during their Fed Cup singles match in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The US Fed Cup team reacts after losing against the Czech Republic in the Fed Cup final in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic's Fed Cup team celebrates with the trophy after beating the United States in the Fed Cup final in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic on Sunday clinched its 11th Fed Cup title as Katerina Siniakova battled past Sofia Kenin of the United States 7-5, 5-7, 7-5, sealing her team's 3-0 win over the US.

Making her Fed Cup debut, 19-year-old Kenin proved to be a fighter as she came from behind three times in the first set, including at 5-3 when Siniakova was serving for the set, to draw level at 5-5.

But Kenin seemed to only postpone the inevitable, as her 22-year-old opponent won the following two games to take a one-set advantage.

Siniakova's momentum continued in the second set as she jumped to a 3-0 lead and a 15-40 advantage in the next game, only to concede her own delivery twice in a row.

This time it was Siniakova who rallied back, but when she was one game away from the win at 5-4, she lost the following three games, as Kenin drew level at one set each.

Trailing 3-0 in the decider, Kenin took a medical time out over left thigh discomfort but managed to come back once more, taking a 5-4 lead.

With the opportunity to keep her team's Fed Cup hopes alive, Kenin jumped to a 40-15 lead in the next game, but lost three consecutive games as Siniakova sealed the win after three hours and 44 minutes of play.

On Saturday, veteran player Barbora Strycova had given the Czech Republic the lead after defeating Kenin in another three-set thriller, before Siniakova herself defeated Alison Riske in straight sets.

The Czech Republic extended its dominance over the women's tennis' premier international team competition, hoisting its sixth title since 2011.