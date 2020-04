Toy figurines named 'Igracek' wearing protective mask are displayed at the Efko-karton company in Nove Veseli, Czech Republic, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Toy policeman figurines named 'Igracek' wearing protective face masks are piled for packing at one of the production lines of the Efko-karton company in Nove Veseli, Czech Republic, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Toy figurines named 'Igracek' wearing protective face masks are displayed at the Efko-karton company in Nove Veseli, Czech Republic, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

An employee wearing a protective face mask packs toy figurines named 'Igracek' at one of the production lines of the Efko-karton company in Nove Veseli, Czech Republic, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

To help children understand the coronavirus pandemic, the company that manufactures "Igrace," the Czech version of the well-known German Playmobil brand, has launched a limited edition of figurines wearing masks.

These figurines aim to teach children to wear protective face masks and the importance of social distancing.EFE-EPA

