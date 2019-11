A woman holds a picture of former president Vaclav Havel as thousands of demonstrators gather to protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a day before the 30th anniversary of the so-called 'Velvet Revolution', at the Letna plain in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Thousands of demonstrators gather to protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, day before the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, at the Letna plain in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A demonstrator on a roof waves a flag as he looks down at thousands of others gathering to protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a day before the 30th anniversary of the so-called 'Velvet Revolution', at the Letna plain in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Tens of thousands of protesters flooded Prague on Saturday to demand the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, which put an end to the country's communist regime as the Soviet Union began to collapse.

The civic group A Million Moments for Democracy organized the march and said it was "unacceptable" that the billionaire magnate continued to lead the coalition government despite corruption allegations. EFE-EPA