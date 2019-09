Egyptian vendors display fish for sale at a fish market in Alexandria, 220km northwest of Cairo, Egypt, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian vendors and customers gather around boxes of fish displayed for sale at a fish market in Alexandria, 220km northwest of Cairo, Egypt, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A vendor walks next to stacked boxes used to carry daily catch at a fish market in Alexandria, 220km northwest of Cairo, Egypt, 08 September 2019.EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian vendor displays fish for sale at a fish market in Alexandria, 220km northwest of Cairo, Egypt, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian fish vendors gather at dawn to ply their wares at the market in Alexandria, on the country's Mediterranean coast.

According to official figures, Egyptians consume around 1.8 million tons of fish annually, of which 1.5 million tons are locally produced.

A visual story by Khaled Elfiqi