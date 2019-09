Two visitors view an artwork at an auction organized by Christie's in Shanghai, China, Sept. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Paula Escalada Medrano

Spanish artist Salvador Dali's famous sculpture "le profil du temps," which fetched a sum of 7.6 million yuan, displayed at a Christie's auction in Shanghai, China, Sept. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Paula Escalada Medrano

In a market dominated by national art, the work of Western artists such as Salvador Dali or Bernard Buffet is growing in popularity among Chinese collectors, despite the state's protectionist policies.

In a Saturday auction in Shanghai, contemporary and modern works fetched a preliminary figure of 124 million yuan ($17.5 million), as the eye for Western art from renowned figures the likes of Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall or Fernando Botero grow popular among enthusiasts in China.