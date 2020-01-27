Dali exhibition in Moscow

A visitor is silhouetted while standing in front of the oil-on-panel painting 'Enigmatic Elements in a Landscape' (1934) by Salvador Dali during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A visitor looks at varuious sketches and drawings by Salvador Dali during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Visitors look at the oil-on-canvas painting 'Untitled. After 'Aphrodite of Cnidus' by Praxiteles Apparition of the Face of 'Aphrodite of Cnidus' (R) from 1981, by Salvador Dali during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Security guards stand near a photograph showing Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali (1904-1989) during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A visitor takes photos of the oil-on-canvas painting 'Portrait of Luis Bunuel' (1924) by Salvador Dali during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The oil-on-canvas painting 'Soft Self-Portrait with Grilled Bacon' (1941) is displayed during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A security guard is silhouetted while standing in front of the oil-on-canvas painting 'The Three Glorious Enigmas of Gala' (1982) by Salvador Dali during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A visitor looks at the oil-on-canvas painting 'The Three Glorious Enigmas of Gala' (L) from 1982, by Salvador Dali during the exhibition 'Salvador Dali. Magic Art' at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY