Groups of people perform the dance of the Antawaras, during the beginning of the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, 26 February 2022. The drums and cymbals sounded again in the traditional morenada and diablada performed by a row of fervent Bolivian dancers who prepared themselves for months to reach the feet of the "mamita", the Virgen del Socavón, after a year without living in bloom skin the heritage Carnival of Oruro by covid-19. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Groups of people perform the dance of the Diablada, during the beginning of the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, 26 February 2022.

Groups of people perform the dance of the Morenada, during the beginning of the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, 26 February 2022.

Groups of people perform the dance of the Samponada, during the beginning of the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, 26 February 2022.

Groups of people perform the dance of the Diablada, during the beginning of the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, 26 February 2022.