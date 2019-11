Palestinian dancer Ahmed Al-Ghariz (L) trains youths and children to dance at al-Nusairat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 5 November 2019 The 30-year-old EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Ahmed Al-Ghariz, a 30 year-old dancer, and his friends are the brains behind a heartwarming arts project that gives young people and children living on the Gaza Strip a new lease of life by teaching them how to dance.

Camps Breakerz, a dance school based in the al-Nusairat Refugee camp, is training some 60 young people aged 6 to 20 contemporary dance moves.

Al-Ghariz, who moved to Germany in 2015, has returned to the camp for the Gaza is Alive 2019 event.

A visual story by epa's Mohammed Saber.