Midfielder Dani Garcia during the official press conference to present him as a new player for the Athletic Club in Bilbao, Spain, Aug 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TOÑA

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Dani Garcia said Thursday that former goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga does not owe any justification for leaving the Spanish club.

On Wednesday, Athletic Bilbao confirmed it had paid the 80-million-euro ($92.6 million) buyout clause of Kepa's contract to allow his transfer to the Premier League side Chelsea.

"Kepa does not need to explain anything to anyone, I did not do this either when I left Eibar," Garcia said during the official press conference to present him as a new player for the Los Leones.

Garcia also added that the most important thing is that "there are great goalkeepers in Athletic" even after Kepa's departure.