Marcus Daniell of New Zealand (R) and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands in action during their men's doubles final against Rajeev Ram of the US and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands (L) and Marcus Daniell of New Zealand celebrate a point during their their men's doubles final against Rajeev Ram of the US and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Wesley Koolhof (L) of the Netherlands and Marcus Daniell of New Zealand celebrate winning the men's doubles final against Rajeev Ram of the US and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof on Sunday claimed their maiden doubles title at Brisbane International after they defeated United States' Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury 6-4, 7-6(8-6).

It took the Kiwi-Dutch duo an hour and 27 minutes to subdue the fourth-seeded American-British pair to secure a fourth career doubles title.

"The feeling that we have had from the first practice here this week has been great, and just built on it match after match, and it is about as good of a start as you could ask for for the year and we're just going to keep building on it," Daniell said.

The 29-year-olds Daniell and Koolhof first joined forces last year at the Queen's Club Championships in London, winning 15 and losing 12 matches together.

"We started together on the grass last year, and we had some good results, we had some bad results," Daniell concluded.