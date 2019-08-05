Paquita Gonzalez (C), 83, speaks with Spanish historian Antonio Munoz (R) in Girona, Spain, 5 August 2019, after he recovered a photograph of Paquita as a child, nearly 80 years after it was seized from her father in a Nazi concentration camp. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Paquita Gonzalez, 83, shows a photograph of herself in Girona, Spain, 5 August 2019 that has been recovered nearly 80 years after it was seized from her father in a Nazi concentration camp. Paquita's father Francisco Gonzalez was a lorry driver for the Republican side during the Spanish Civil War that had to flee to France in 1939, where he was captured a year later and sent to a camp of prisoners of war together with thousands of French men to start a journey that took him in January 1941 to Mathausend (Austria) and Dachau (Germany) concentration camps. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

A view of the photos of Francisco Gonzalez (L) and his wife Teresa Serra (R), documents that their daughter Paquita Gonzalez (not pictured) has recovered nearly 80 years after it was seized to Francisco in a Nazi concentration camp, in Girona, Spain, 5 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

A view of a black and white photograph depicting Paquita Gonzalez when she was a child that has recovered nearly 80 years after it was seized from her father in a Nazi concentration camp in Girona, Spain, 5 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

A Spanish woman on Monday recovered an 80-year-old photo of herself which was confiscated from her father when he was captured and taken to a Nazi concentration camp in Austria.

Paquita González lives in the ski town of Font-Romeu in southern France and has always taken a keen interest in her father's experiences who managed to survive the horrors of Nazi Germany's regime.

Francisco González Cuadrado, born in October 1913 was a republican, and he was locked up in the notorious Mauthausen (Austria) and Dachau (Germany) camps.

He managed to survive the ordeal and left weighing just 40 kilograms.

His daughter has been given access to the file the Nazis had on her father, something that has been made possible thanks to an agreement the University of Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, has reached with the Arolsen Archives in Germany.

The files in Arolsen collates information on millions of victims of the holocaust as part of a wider project called "Stolen Memory".

Historian Antonio Muñoz, who works on the Beatriu de Pinós program, found González Cuadrado's file and alongside it a photo of a little girl, his daughter, which was confiscated when he entered the camp.

Muñoz took it upon himself to return it to its legitimate owner if still alive and he took as a starting point the name of a small mining village in Barcelona, Cabrianes, which according to the González Cuadrado's file was his hometown.

The first thing the historian did was call the village to find out if he could locate any of the Spaniard's family members, and he found what he was looking for.

The heartbreaking tale of two young teenagers, Paquita's parents, who fell in love and were separated by Spain's bloody civil war.

Paquita is now 83 years old and has spent her entire life in France.

She lived in Cabrianes until she was 10 with her grandparents and uncle.

Her father, a lorry driver for the Republican side during the Civil War (1936-39), was forced to flee to France in 1939 at the age of 26.

He ended up near Beçanson probably working on the Maginot Line, a series of concrete fortifications built by the French to block a potential German invasion.

It was there that he was captured in 1940 and sent to prisoner's camp alongside thousands of Frenchmen.

By January 1941 he entered the Mauthausen concentration camp and then later Dachau.

His wife Teresa Serra was also forced to cross the border in 1939.

The couple reunited when allied forces liberated the prisoners of Dachau in 1945.

Paquita who had been living in Cabrianes since her parents were forced into exile when she was just two years old did not hear from her parents again until she was ten.

Her parents paid a "pasador", a professional who led people fleeing from Spain into France by crossing the snowy peaks of the Pirynneas Mountain Range, to bring their child to them.

Paquita said she is grateful that the photo her father had on him during his exile has been recovered.

She says she reproached her parents for having abandoned her in Spain and recalled how she had to withstand horrible comments about her family.

On 31 July, Paquita got a visit from Muñoz with the precious picture her father managed to keep safe during traumatic times.

The historian visited her with another surprise.

Efe photographer Robin Townsend was the son of an American soldier who participated in the liberation of Dachau with the 14th armored division of the United States army. EFE-EPA

