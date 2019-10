British broadcaster and environmenalist Sir David Attenborough on the Pyramid Stage on day five of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, Britain 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

David Attenborough has given advice to schoolchildren in Asia on how to help the planet at the premiere of his latest nature series.

The first screening of Seven Worlds, One Planet was broadcast to children in India and South Africa, who were video-linked into the event in London.