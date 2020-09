Illusionist David Blaine flew Wednesday over the desert of Arizona at a height of more than 7,500 meters, holding on to a handful of 52 colored balloons inflated with helium.

Blaine, known for his risky acts and stunts on the street, exceeded his own expectations by flying above the 5,400 meters he set for himself when taking off and skimming a height of more than 7,500 meters that required him to wear an oxygen mask. EFE-EPA

romu/lds