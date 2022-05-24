Director David Cronenberg and actor Viggo Mortensen attend the press conference for 'Crimes of the Future' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Director David Cronenberg attends the photocall for 'Crimes Of The Future' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

(L-R) Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, Director David Cronenberg, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman attend the photocall for 'Crimes Of The Future' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

David Cronenberg lashes out at US over anti-abortion laws

David Cronenberg on Tuesday criticized the United States, where the Supreme Court is expected to overturn a law that grants women abortion rights.

The Canadian filmmaker was speaking at a press conference for his latest body-horror movie Crimes of the Future at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Competing for the Palme d'Or, Cronenberg’s first film in eight years was welcomed with a six-minute standing ovation during its premiere Monday evening.

The movie, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman, is about a future dystopian society where there is no pain and human transformations and mutations are the norm.

