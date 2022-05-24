David Cronenberg on Tuesday criticized the United States, where the Supreme Court is expected to overturn a law that grants women abortion rights.
The Canadian filmmaker was speaking at a press conference for his latest body-horror movie Crimes of the Future at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Competing for the Palme d'Or, Cronenberg’s first film in eight years was welcomed with a six-minute standing ovation during its premiere Monday evening.
The movie, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman, is about a future dystopian society where there is no pain and human transformations and mutations are the norm.
(...)