Spanish striker David Villa turned 37 on Monday, a few days after he officially joined Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe, to play alongside former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, who joined the club in July.

The Japanese club released a photo of the Spanish player, holding a huge strawberry and cream cake with "Happy Birthday David Villa" written on it.

The cake, with a photo of Villa wearing the club's t-shirt, was gifted to the player during his presentation on Saturday, Vissel Kobe said on Twitter.

Villa comes to Vissel Kobe after spending four seasons with New York City FC.

He had joined New York in 2014 from Atletico Madrid, after playing for Barcelona, Valencia and Real Zaragoza.