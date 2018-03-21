Spanish riders of Movistar team Alejandro Valverde (2-L) and Marc Soler (R) in action during the third stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between Sant Cugat del Valles and Camprodon, in Catalonia, Spain, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Belgian rider Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium winning the third stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between Sant Cugat del Valles and Camprodon, in Catalonia, Spain, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Belgium's Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) moved into the overall lead in the 2018 Volta a Catalunya road race on Wednesday by winning the third stage.

Snow and the accompanying threat of avalanches prompted race organizers to shorten the stage, from 199km to 153km, eliminating the planned summit finish and reducing the number of climbs from five to two.

The Belgian was part of a breakaway that included five riders at one point and led the peloton by more than 2 minutes about half-way through the stage.

De Gendt attacked on the approach to the final climb, Port de Collabos, leaving the rest of the breakaway in his wake to reach the finish line 20 seconds ahead of his closest competitor, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

The leader before Stage 3, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), was 12th on Wednesday, but the Spaniard trails De Gendt by only 23 seconds in the general classification.

Thursday's fourth stage is a 170km ride from Llanars to La Molina.