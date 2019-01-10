A spectator is seen in the crowd during the men's quarter final match between Alex de Minaur of Australia and Jordan Thompson of Australia at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jordan Thompson of Australia in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Alex de Minaur of Australia in action against Jordan Thompson of Australia during their quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Alex de Minaur of Australia gestures after defeating Jordan Thompson of Australia in their quarter final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Australia's Alex De Minaur knocked out fellow countryman Jordan Thompson 7-6(4) 6-3 on Thursday night in an all-Australian quarterfinal to advance to the final four at the Sydney International.

Thompson led 4-1 in the first set tiebreaker but the Australian No.1 stormed back into the game to take the lead.

Thompson, 24, had broken his teammate's serve early in the second set, but it was not enough to hold back the 19-year-old De Minaur, world no. 29.

"It's always really tough to play my mate, a guy that I've grown up with and seen as a big brother to me," De Minaur said after the match.

"There was a lot of outside factors coming into this match - nerves, playing another Australian? It's all tough. But I'm very happy that I was able to get the win," he added.

De Minaur will now play against either John Millman - another Australian - or fourth seed Gilles Simon, who will play later on Thursday night.