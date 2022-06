A dead whale washed up on a beach in Panama City on 16 June 2022. EFE/Carlos Lemos

Dead whale washes up on beach in Panama

A dead whale in an advanced state of decomposition appeared Thursday on a beach in the old quarter of the Panamanian capital.

Experts from the Environment Ministry (Miambiente) cordoned off the area to keep away the curious as well as animals that might feast on the carcass.

"It's a very striking event" and a potential "risk to public health," Lissette Trejos, a veterinarian with Miambiente's marine division, told Efe.