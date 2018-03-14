Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan's double-double of 29 points and 18 rebounds helped his team beat Chicago Bulls 106-112 at their home on Tuesday.
Shooting guard Lou Williams added 26 points and small forward scored 18 points as Clippers registered its fifth victory in the last six games.
The Los Angeles team, with a 37-29 record, occupy the seventh place in the Western Conference, with the playoffs still within their reach.
The Clippers remain second in the Pacific Division, behind the Golden State Warriors.
The Bulls, who lost their eighth match in 11 games, now have a 23-44 record and are out of the final phase of the competition.
For the home team, reserve power forward Bobby Portis led the attack with 19 points and nine rebounds, while point guard Kris Dunn contributed 18 and small forward David Nwaba scored 15.