Chicago Bulls guard David Nwaba (L) looks to shoot on Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers (R) talks with official Eric Lewis in the first half of their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (L) anad Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (R) battle for a rebound in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (C) attempts to shoot between Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jawun Evans (R) drives in front of Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (L) in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (C) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (C) reaches for a rebound between Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan's double-double of 29 points and 18 rebounds helped his team beat Chicago Bulls 106-112 at their home on Tuesday.

Shooting guard Lou Williams added 26 points and small forward scored 18 points as Clippers registered its fifth victory in the last six games.

The Los Angeles team, with a 37-29 record, occupy the seventh place in the Western Conference, with the playoffs still within their reach.

The Clippers remain second in the Pacific Division, behind the Golden State Warriors.

The Bulls, who lost their eighth match in 11 games, now have a 23-44 record and are out of the final phase of the competition.

For the home team, reserve power forward Bobby Portis led the attack with 19 points and nine rebounds, while point guard Kris Dunn contributed 18 and small forward David Nwaba scored 15.