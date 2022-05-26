Galina Chorna, who is the only resident in her condominium, reacts as she poses for the photographer on the outskirts of Khakhov, Ukraine, 25 May 2022 (issued on 26 May 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

Galina Chorna is one of the few residents of Northern Saltivka, in eastern Kharkiv, who endured the bloody battle of Ukraine’s second-largest city. She now lives in a desolate building in ruins as the war rumbles on nearby.

The 75 year old gets tearful as she recounts the horrors of the Russian siege, while she stands at the entrance of the building on an empty street.

ALONE IN KHARKIV

Chorna witnessed the Russian occupation from her home in a block of flats the government gave her almost 40 years ago during the Soviet era.

She did not believe that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, would start the war, she tells Efe.

She never went down to the shelter, partly due to mobility issues but also because she thought it unlikely her first floor flat would be struck by a missile.

(...)