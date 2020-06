Picture showing the symbol of the University Plaza pro-democracy social movement, taken 30 years after the miners stormed brutally Romania's capital to terminate pro-democracy protests, at University Plaza in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

The portraits of the men who died during the miners storm at University Plaza are backing the desk of Viorel Ene (not pictured), the president of Mineriads Victims Association, at the association headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

Two Romanian honor guard soldiers hold a flowers wreath while waiting for Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (not pictured) to pay respect at the Miners Victims Memorial, 30 years after the miners stormed University Plaza to terminate pro-democracy protest movement, in Bucharest, Romania, 11 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

Two Romanian women pass the Miners Victims Memorial, 30 years after the miners stormed University Plaza to terminate pro-democracy protest movement, at University Plaza in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

Viorel Ene, president of the Mineriads Victims Association, points to a black and white picture that depicts him being brutalized by miners on 14 June 1990 at the association headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

A Romanian coal miner, wearing mining working outfit, waves a bat towards the photographer while pulling, with the other hand, a victim who bleeds on the head during the brutal intervention of miners from Jiului Valley at University Plazza, in Bucharest, 14 June 1990 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Andrei Iliescu

A Romanian young woman is pushed while being escorted by a bunch of miners during the brutal intervention of miners from Jiului Valley at University Plaza, in Bucharest, 14 June 1990 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Andrei Iliescu

A dozen of Romanian coal miners, dressed in their working outfits, pass trough the plaza on a truck trailer while waving a national flag and wooden bats as they make victory sing during the brutal intervention of miners from Jiului Valley at University Plaza, in Bucharest, 14 June 1990 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Andrei Iliescu

Viorel Ene, president of the Mineriads Victims Association arranges the files of the miners 'victims' trial, at the association headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

Two Romanian honor guard soldiers guards the cross shaped monument while they are waiting for Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (not pictured) to pay respect at the Miners Victims Memorial, 30 years after the miners stormed University Plaza to terminate pro-democracy protest movement, in Bucharest, Romania, 11 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EPA/Robert Ghement

Death to the intellectuals: when Bucharest was invaded by miners

Death to the intellectuals: when Bucharest was invaded by miners

On 14 June 1990, less than six months after Romania had toppled communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the country hit international news again but this time for much less positive reasons.

Thousands of miners armed with sticks and hoses, which they used as whips, took control of Bucharest to extinguish opposition to the authoritarian government of president Ion Iliescu.EFE-EPA

mg/rb