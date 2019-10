Iraqi protesters gather in front of the riot police forces over the Al-Jumhuriya Bridge that leads to the headquarters of the Iraqi government inside the high security Green Zone area, during protests in central Baghdad, Iraq, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Iraqi protesters take a rest inside a tent during the ongoing protests at Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets Saturday for a second straight day of protests to demand jobs and better public services.

Confrontations between protesters have left 63 people dead and nearly 2,600 others wounded, according to Ali al Bayati, a member of the governmental Iraqi Commission for Human Rights.