A general view of a vehicle riddled with shrapnel in the aftermath of a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Lilia has been dodging Russian shelling and airstrikes for nearly two months, escaping death by a whisker inside a subway station in the embattled northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

“In Kharkiv, no Ukrainian knows if they will be alive tomorrow,” she tells Efe.

Lilia says she has only cried twice during the war, the first time was when the onslaught began on February 24, the second is right now. EFE

